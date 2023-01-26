Community activists concerned about fights at Klein Forest HS | District calls it grandstanding

Activists said there were five fights during one school day recently. Klein ISD officials said the activists were "grandstanding."

Example video title will go here for this video

KLEIN, Texas — Videos shared on social media are sparking concerns at Klein Forest High School. The videos show boys fighting boys in a bathroom and a girl-on-girl fight in what appears to be a common area.

"This is a system for education and higher learning. This is not the fight club,” community activist Dr. Candice Matthews said.

Community activists, including members of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said they believe things at Klein Forest have gotten out of hand. They held a news conference Thursday outside the school.

"We cannot deny the fact that there are problems that we need to address immediately,” Dr. Sergio Lira, with LULAC, said.

They believe gang-related disputes between Black and Hispanic students are to blame for, among other things, five fights last Friday alone. That number is something the district did not confirm.

"I am afraid and concerned for the safety and security of students here at Klein Forest High School,” community activist Quanell X said.

“Providing a safe learning environment is our top priority, and students who violate our Student Code of Conduct are disciplined accordingly," Klein ISD Executive Director of Communications Justin Elbert said. "We always encourage any individual with a question or concern to come directly to the school to partner with us instead of grandstanding or spreading misinformation.”

In one video, Klein ISD police officers are seen breaking up a fight.

A number of officers were on campus during the news conference. The activists offered advice to students.

"There’s a better way than fighting and harming one another," Quanell X said. "There’s a safer way to settle disagreements and disputes.”