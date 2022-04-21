Kingwood wheelchair racer competes in Boston Marathon

Jacob Allen was born in Ukraine with Spina Bifida. He was adopted by a Kingwood family in 2016, which is when he first learned about adaptive sports.

HOUSTON — Participating in a marathon seemed out of the question when Jacob Allen was first adopted by a family in Kingwood. He was born with spina bifida in Ukraine, where he said adaptive sports aren’t an option.

“They said everyone in the United States does a sport. I was like, how can I do a sport since I’m in a wheelchair?” he said.

He sat in a track chair for the first time at Kingwood Park High School. He also did adaptive sports at TIRR Memorial Hermann. Since then, he’s proven to be an amazing athlete. Allen qualified for the Boston Marathon this year, and he has a scholarship for adaptive track at the University of Arizona.

KHOU 11 News talked to Allen after he finished the marathon.

“26.2 miles isn’t easy, but it was great because you start downhill. You’re going super-fast, like 40 miles per hour. It’s scary because there’s so much wind. I couldn’t breathe. I’m trying to keep my head down,” he said.

He finished the race on Monday, breaking a personal record. He said he did it for the people of Ukraine.

“I see a lot of people running with a Ukrainian flag. I put a heart with a Ukrainian flag on my chair to be at peace with Ukraine,” said Allen.