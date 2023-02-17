Houston police look into allegations of falsified records at Kingwood wastewater plant

According to a release from the City of Houston, an investigation was launched following reports of odor in the area.

HOUSTON — Houston police served a warrant at a Kingwood wastewater treatment plant Friday morning, following allegations of “falsified documents and compliance samples,” according to a release from the City of Houston.

This comes after residents reported an odor in the area to Houston Public Works in January. Houston police launched an investigation and said they found irregularities in plant operations and regulatory data.

The case was referred to HPD and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) environmental crimes units.



According to the city, the plant is run by Inframark, a third-party company. The warrant was served Friday morning.

City officials say drinking water for residents wasn’t affected. They also said there aren’t any disruptions in water or wastewater services.

This is a developing story. We’ll post any new information as we get it.

Odor reported in January