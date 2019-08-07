HOUSTON — Water destroyed the former Forest Cove Townhomes in Kingwood during Hurricane Harvey.

Vandals and others have taken their toll ever since.

“That’s the worst part of it, just trash,” said neighbor Chris Chapman. “People throwing like their water heaters, mattresses, just trash.”

We’ve also covered a number of fires at the vacant complex along the San Jacinto River. Those are among the issues that have left nearby residents concerned.

“My camera show people at three in the morning walking around here,” Josue Morales said. “Doing crazy stuff.”

Morales and his family have a raised home that still flooded during Harvey thanks to a major release from the Lake Conroe dam. He’s watched the townhomes down the street simply decay.

“And I’ve called the city, I called the flood district, I’ve called everybody,” Morales said.

We found out the Harris County Flood Control District is working to demolish the entire complex and has taken down four buildings so far.

“HCFCD is working to acquire all units in the Forest Cove Townhome community,” the agency said in a statement. “Currently, we’ve acquired nearly 60 of the 80 units (75 percent).” “We’re working as quickly as possible to purchase the remaining units.”

That’s something neighbors have been waiting on.

“It’d be nice if it was just a nice park,” Chapman said. “Just clear it out, make a nice park right up on the water.”

The county isn’t promising a park, but it plans on converting what’s now an eyesore to open space.

