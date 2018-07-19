KINGWOOD, Texas - The community of Kingwood Senior Village is celebrating all their cherished residents who are ninety years and older. KHOU.com met with the residents and asked each of them about their secret to a long life and other memories from the past nine decades.

All residents lived through major historical events including life under Roosevelt, the 1929 stock market crash, the Great Depression in the 30s, WWII in 1939-1945, the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, civil rights and more.

While life was hard, it was also a simpler time and people were happy. "You did not miss what you did not have." Secrets to a long life include having a martini with dinner, staying positive, taking vitamins, church, good genes, a happy marriage, clean living, no smoking and a deep and abiding faith that keeps you on a path to goodness.

First vehicles purchased included a 1946 Nash Ambassador, 1937 Plymouth, 1940s Packard, 1943 Chevrolet, 1941 Plymouth and a 1953 Pontiac Catalina. One resident even drove to California and back on Route 66. Yes, a song was written about that!

A lot of advice was offered to today's teens including paying more attention to history, reading more, spending less time with video games and cell phones.

Meet the residents of Kingwood Senior Village.

Carmela Serraino, 92-years-old, grew up in Brooklyn, New York and relocated to Texas twenty years ago for a warmer climate. When asked what her secret was to a long life, she quickly responded it was “staying positive.”

Carmela was blessed with four children, including a daughter who lives in Kingwood and son who lives in Austin, and 20 grandchildren.

“Life was all about family and we did everything together when I grew up. We’d have family dinners every night and we would go to the park just to walk around. I went to a Catholic School and think I’ve gotten a good education because of that."

What about travel? “When I was 6-years-old, we took a ship from New York to Italy. We went to the island of Sicily where my relatives were living."

While we enjoy going out to eat and have a wide selection of restaurants, there were no fast food restaurants back then. "Everyone went home to eat or they went to the ice cream parlor. They also went to the movie house. We went in with ten cents and there was an organist playing and we had a sing-a-long follow the bouncing ball. We watched 2 cartoons, 1 serial, 1 news reel and 2 movies. We’d enjoy a full day at the Avon movie house for only 10 cents. If you went to the movie house at night, you would get a dish - a plate, cup or saucer - to take home. If you went enough, you could build your home dinner service. Many homes were filled with the Avon movie house dinnerware.”

Carmela and her husband were married 57 years and had a good life together. Her husband was home by 1948 after serving for six years. Everyone served in the military. "When I was 16, I thought to myself, I guess I won’t be having any boyfriends because they are all serving in the war.”

Carmela did not drive until after she was married. “I took the subway from Brooklyn to New York where I worked and did not need a car. We got our first vehicle after I was married."

It was not unusual for young adults to immediately start working after High School. “I worked my entire life as a clerk and bookkeeper. I started working after school when I was 16 and had to get a special permit because I was under 18. I made 50 cents an hour and gave everything to my mother to help pay for food and expenses.”

When asked about social media, Carmela replied, “I do not use social media. This has taken away all communication and people don’t talk to each other anymore like they used to when I was growing up.”

Today, Carmela still uses a flip phone. "There is a lot of interference in my building and I have to go out on the porch to make a call. It reminds me when I was little and had to run to the candy store because they had a phone booth and I would put my nickel in. Now I still have to go outside to make a call.”

Carmela's finished by saying “I love my children and I feel families are very important. Nowadays, too many families are falling apart. That is something I don’t feel good about.”

--Carmela Serraino has been a resident at Kingwood Senior Village for ten years.

Herman Hechler, 94-years-old, grew up in Alton, Illinois, the land of the gentle giant, Robert Wadlow who he knew personally. Wadlow became famous as the tallest person in recorded history standing 8 feet, 11.1 inches tall at the time of his death at 22 years.

When asked about his secret to a long life, he didn't hesitate, “A martini with dinner" as he proudly wore his replica Astros World Series ring.

During WWII, Hechler was a deep sea diver in Korea and explored many places including a 350-pound Russian mine. “When I first served, I was on the East Coast on what they call a YMS – a yard mine sweeper – where we swept the lanes for mines. Then, I went to Korea. I was discharged in 1946 and they called me back in 1950 and I became a deep sea diver. I went down into the ocean and came back up. I wanted to jump out of an airplane but my wife and daughter said no. If President Bush could jump out of a plane several times, why can’t I?”

Hechler was married in 1963 and has one daughter, 4 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren.

“When I was young , I played baseball. My ambition was to be a major league ballplayer but I hurt my shoulder in the service and was unable to continue playing ball. I spent 2 years attending Shurtleff College, a Baptist liberal arts school in Alton, Illinois until 1957.”

Hechler and his wife moved to Houston in 2010 to be near his daughter. “My wife passed away November 5, 2011. We were married 49 years and almost had the golden anniversary."

Looking back, Hechler quipped, “What’s very different for me is to now have a family. I did not have one earlier and it’s been wonderful the last 40 years to have my daughter and her family. It’s something I can’t explain. I thought it would never happen.”

Technology that changed his life the most is the Internet. "My ex son-in-law was in Tibet and he called my daughter and it was like he was next door having a conversation through the computer.”

Hechler’s first set of wheels was a 4-door, 1946 Nash Ambassador. Next, he owned a beautiful Mercury convertible.

As a teenager, he and his friends frequented Blocks Diner. Hechler said, "the average cost of a meal was not very much – maybe $3.00 for two people to get a full meal.”

Hechler met two celebrities including Robert Clemente, MLB right fielder. “We both happened to be at a chiropractic clinic in California. This was before he tragically died in a plane crash at 38-years-old. I also met Arnold Palmer while working at a golf course he designed in Alton.”

Hechler reflected, “The great God has been good to me. I’ve been so lucky that he’s given me all these years and hasn’t called me home yet.”

--Herman Hechler has been a resident at Kingwood Senior Village for eight years.

Lucy Belle, 95-years-old, grew up in New Orleans. Lucy is one of five children and moved to Houston in the 1950s when her husband transferred here with his company, Flanagan Stevedores.

Lucy was married 26 years and then lost her husband. They had two children, a son who lives in Houston and a daughter who has a Convention Planning business in New Orleans.

When asked about her secret to a long life, Belle said “eating properly and not smoking.”

Belle remembers the October 29, 1929 stock market like it was yesterday. On that day, she went to the post office and the bank was across the street. She noticed two of her friends, Louise and Ethel, standing in a long line which wrapped around the block. She went home and asked her dad what happened and he said everyone was getting pennies on the dollar due to the stock market crash.

Meet 95-year-old Lucy Belle. One day, her mother gave her 25 cents and she bought 1 lb. of beans, 1 lb. of rice and 1 small slice of pickle meat. This fed five people in her family.

Belle admired President Roosevelt and recalled he had a song about the NRA which she sang in school. “I thought he was a wonderful President.”

When asked what technology changed her life the most, she did not hesitate to say the telephone. “I think the people who are gone, if they came back and saw the things you can do on a telephone, they would be shocked.”

During the Depression, Belle never had soles on her shoes and could not afford to buy them. “Every night, my daddy would put 6 or 8 layers of newspaper on the shoes and polish them so they would look good. When I came home the next day, the holes were back because I walked 6-8 blocks every day to and from George Washington School.”

Everybody walked everywhere because nobody had a car. “I remember when the grocer across the street bought a car, a Chevrolet, for $600." Belle’s first car was a 1937 Plymouth. After that, she had a Buick and Packard Ambassador.

Belle was the only girl in the neighborhood and played games with the boys including ‘kick the stick’ and ‘throwing coca-cola tops against the wall to see who threw it the furthest.'

“My mother used to send me to the grocery store. One day, she gave me a quarter and asked me to buy 1 lb. of beans, 1 lb. of rice and one small slice of pickle meat. I got all of that for a quarter and it fed five people and we had some left. I have wonderful memories.”

What about the Depression? Lucy replied, “It was awful but nobody felt like it was awful. Bread was only a nickel a loaf. Gas was 15 cents a gallon. I have so many memories.”

“I remember when WWII began, I was married on November 10, 1941. Then, WWII was December 7, 1941 and I remember Roosevelt’s speech. Roosevelt said this day will live in infamy. And, it has not because it is not taught in school today. People don’t know about Pearl Harbor and how terrible that was. The whole shipping fleet was destroyed with one ship.”

“When we went to war, everything changed. All the men were drafted or enlisted. The women went to work. We lived close to the Port of Invocation which is where the ships departed. At the Riverfront, the Red Cross would sell coffee and donuts to the men who were departing for Europe and Asia. I lived about 7 blocks from the Port of Invocation. I wanted to work at the Port of Invocation buy my daddy would not let me because he said there were all kinds of things happening down there.”

As far as advice for today’s kids, Lucy said, “I think kids should pay more attention to history and less attention to video games. History is so important and it just isn’t taught. The things I know, hardly anybody knows because I lived it. When an old person dies, it’s like a library burning. And, that is true.”

--Lucy Belle is a current resident at Kingwood Senior Village.

Rubye Dugger, 93-years-old, is from Waynesboro, Tennessee and has lived in Houston for 55 years. When asked about her secret to a long life, she gave credit to her church and good genes.

Rubye is one of six children including 2 sisters and 3 brothers. All her siblings are deceased and she is the only one living. She was married in 1943.

Everything is different from the time Rubye grew up. “When I was young, we had outside toilets and no running water. We had the spring water. I could go on and on.”

“I remember during the Depression, things were so bad and there were no jobs. If you did not grow your own food, you did not eat. It was really bad during the Depression.”

Rubye's first car was a 1943 Chevrolet.

An average trip to the grocery store would cost about $10 a week and fed 4 people.

Rubye did not go to college. She was a homemaker and did not have a job outside of the home.

When asked for advice for today’s kids, Dugger said “kids need to enjoy what they have while they can.”

--Rubye Dugger is a resident at Kingwood Senior Village.

Virginia Strayer, 90-years-old, was born in Chicago and grew up in Indiana. She moved to Houston in 1979. Her nickname is Vitamin Virginia because she takes several vitamins each day.

Strayer was married in 1955. “We had a big wedding reception with over 500 people. The reception was held in a big hall, a pavilion at Marquette Park in Gary. For our honeymoon, we drove to California on Route 66 – all the way there and back and stayed for three weeks.’

While growing up, Strayer held part-time jobs including working at Walgreen’s. Strayer was a waitress in the little coffee shop after receiving an A.S. degree in general studies.

Residents at Kingwood Senior Village enjoy friendships with friends. Virginia Strayer and Mildred Seline enjoy each other's company and talking about the good old days.

When asked about WWII, she replied, “What I remember most were the blackouts. All the homes on the streets closed their lights. After a certain amount of time, it was okay to go ahead with your daily life. Blackouts happened every month like a drill. We were always warned ahead of time when you were supposed to turn the lights off. People thought we were going to get bombed or something. Gary was the steel capital at that time.”

I have 3 daughters. Two of them are in Texas and one in Arizona. We all got together for my 90th birthday this past June. I have 7 grand-children and 3 great grand-children.

When asked about technology, Strayer replied, “I got my first TV in 1956. It was not on very long at that time. Everybody watched the comedy show during the evening, we had neighbors come over and watch. It was exciting when we got our first telephone. At first, there weren’t too many people you could call. The next thing, I had some girlfriends and I would talk to them in the evening. We didn’t use it much. There weren’t many places you could call.”

Who would do the grocery shopping in the household? “My mother did once a week. I started smoking at 16-years-old and cigarettes were 25 cents a pack. Back then, it was a lot of money. I babysat for my cigarettes. I smoked for 23 years until I was 39 years old.”

“Before I was married, I did a lot of traveling. My girlfriend and I went to New Orleans and New York. We went by train and we slept on the train at night. Everybody put their pajamas on and rolled their hair up. In the morning, we’d get all dressed up for breakfast.”

Strayer’s first car was a 4-door, 1941 Plymouth. It was very luxurious and was the first car with automatic transmission

Strayer had a very funny story about going to the drive-in. “My girlfriends and I would go and one person would drive and 4 of us would get in the trunk so we would not have to pay their fares. We probably only saved $1.00.”

When Strayer grew up, nobody locked their doors. “One weekend, we went to Chicago and we left the doors open and never thought twice about it. When we came home, the house was cold because we had a coal stove for heat. My father had to put more coal in and take the ashes out and in about three hours, we had heat.”

“We did not have a TV when I grew up. We had a radio that we listened to in the evening and my mother would do embroidery and we would all lie on the floor and listen to it. We all listened to the same program and no one ever complained.”

Do you have any advice for kids today? “Kids today have too many material things that are non-important."

--Virginia Strayer is a resident at Kingwood Senior Village.

Mildred “Millie” Seline, 93-years-old, grew up on a farm in Eastman, Wisconsin. When she grew up, her family had kerosene, no running water because you had to carry water from a well, no electricity and an outhouse. They had cows, pigs, chickens, everything you needed to live off the land. When asked about her secret to a long life, she quickly replied, “a happy marriage and a lot of vitamins.”

On the farm, Millie’s family had a telephone. It was what they called a ‘party line.’ “Everybody can hear what you’re saying. All the neighbors were connected to the party line and were able to listen in. When you would call into the party line, you would crank the phone – 2 cranks for this number, 3 cranks for another number. It was very different back then.”

Meet 93-year-old Mildred Seline. When Millie was asked about her secret to a long life, she quickly replied, a happy marriage and a lot of vitamins.

Why was Millie known as Rosie the Riveter? “I was only 17-years-old and I worked in the defense plant in Rockford, Illinois. I ran the drill presses, lathe machines and the punch presses and all the women were known as Rosie the Riveter.”

Millie was an only child for 11 years and was then joined by her newborn brother. She graduated at 17. She got married in 1948 and was married 58 years. Her first car was a 1941 Plymouth which she got after she was married. Her husband was an electrical engineer. He worked for the same company – Wisconsin Electric Power - for 36 years.

After WWII, Millie remembers all the celebrations. “We all rode the train to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to celebrate the end of WWII. We learned about the war being over when it was announced on the radio. Everyone was hugging and having a great time because the war was finally over. My husband served 4 years in the war. He is buried here in Houston National Cemetery and I will be buried there too. We were married 58 years.”

I remember the Depression. I remember my mom and dad did not have much money. My dad lost his farm. And then we rented the farm after that. I remember just to get some flour or sugar, we had to go and collect the eggs and bring the eggs up to the grocery store and they would pay us for the eggs. We would be able to use that money to buy sugar and flour and all that stuff. That’s how tight things were.

“When I went to High School, we had to pay $1 a week for me to ride the bus. That was even hard for my dad. But, my dad was determined I was going to go through High School because he never did.”

How did you meet your husband? “He was home from the service on leave and we met at a dance. We liked to dance the jitterbug.”

When I was working in Rockford, I was a member of the USO. I was a hostess and I did a lot of dancing with the soldiers when they were on leave. There was an Army post located in Rockford and the soldiers came into town and they danced.

It was so much easier life. There wasn’t much crime. You could trust people. It was so different.

“When we retired at 61-years-old, we bought a brand new trailer and van. We took off from Wisconsin and we came to Houston for 2 months. We went to Arizona and didn’t go home for 5 months. We did this all over the country for 8 years. At 73-years-old, we built a brand new house in Racine, Wisconsin. We moved in 1999 and everyone thought we lost our mind. Then, home prices went sky high and when it came time to sell, we got top money."

--Mildred Seline has been a resident at Kingwood Senior Village for six years.

Mary Gibson, 92-years-old, grew up in Garfield Heights, Ohio. When asked about her secret to a long life, she said it was having a good family and good living.

“You know, I am taking memory pills but they are not working!”

“My husband was a welder and worked in the pipeline. I worked for a short while as a stenographer. I took letters and dictation and wrote letters for a company.”

Meet 92-year-old Mary Gibson. When asked about her secret to a long life, she said it was having a good family and good living.

“The Depression was a bummer. You ate food but it was not fancy, not too many steaks. You ate a lot of hamburger, chili, stuff like that.”

“I use a computer and an iPad. I don’t care for Facebook. I don’t like to spread the word too much.”

Mary loved clothes. “I went and spent money on clothes and bought clothes and bought clothes. If I wanted a nice dress, I would go to Consignment Shops. I got nice clothes there. I used to make my own clothes. Today, I only have one dress in my closet.”

I had 5 children - 3 boys and 2 girls. My girls have both passed away and are in heaven. My oldest child is 73-years-old and my youngest is 65 years.

“I used to love Movie Magazines. I would sit and cut out movie star pictures in the same size. I would then make piles of movie stars and now, I don’t know any of them. I used to know all of them.

“I like watching Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud to pass the time.”

My first car was an old Buick and I paid $500 for it. For fun, I like to play Bingo on Thursdays and even won the last pot.

--Mary Gibson has been a resident at Kingwood Senior Village for six years.

Dean Rone, 91-years-old, grew up in Caldwell County, North Missouri. He went to a 1-room schoolhouse and attended a little college. When asked what his secret was to a long life, he replied, "clean living, no drinking, no smoking and good vitamins.”

What was life like growing up? “You don’t miss something you’ve never had. I left home before we ever got electricity. That meant we were using the old well with the buckets. I watched my mother do her washing on the scrub board, dirty overalls and everything else. It was hard times.”

Dean lived on a farm and worked hard most of his life. “We worked with horses instead of a tractor, milked the cows, butchered hogs. "We lived off the land and ate everything we grew. We never had a telephone at home."

Meet Dean Rone, 91-years-old. He and his wife have done quite as bit of dancing including square dances, ballroom dancing and the jitterbug. He said he didn't learn how to dance until he was 60-years-old.

In 1949, Dean eloped. His wife was barely 17 years and he met her through his sister. He said, "one day, she had a wiener roast and we met there." Today, they are closing in on 69 years of marriage. “I have a boy and a girl. Our daughter lives in Springfield and our son lives in New Caney.We also fostered a boy and a girl for 3 years.”

Dean’s first car was a 1937 Chevrolet and he paid $650 for it. He dated his wife with that car and one time, they drove from Polo, Missouri to Oregon and back.

Dean and his wife have done quite a bit of dancing including square dances, ballroom dancing and the jitterbug. We didn’t learn how to dance until I was 60-years-old.

We traveled very little. "We had a networking business with distributors in 38 states and we did a lot of traveling meeting with them and doing seminars."

Dean got his first job when he was 12-years-old hoeing corn. He made 50 cents a day plus room and board. He said, "it was hard work for a kid."

“Every year, my grandmother was one of seven sisters and they always had a family reunion every year with all the siblings who could make it. Sometimes 200 people would make it. It was always fun seeing your cousins again because you had not seen them for a year.”

“I sang a little bit. I used to be in a Gospel Quartet called the Emmanual Messengers from my church and I sung baritone. That was a very, very fulfilling part of my life. We did this mostly for revival meetings and fox hunts. I did this for about 2 years when I was 30-years-old.

“Now, we have sing-a-longs on Saturday nights at Kingwood Senior Village. We all sit for an hour and sing Southern Gospel songs.”

Do you have any advice for kids? “Put those cell phones away.”

--Dean Rone is a resident at Kingwood Senior Village.

Florence Bratton, 92-years-old, grew up in the southwest corner of Kansas. She had one sister and they were 12 years apart. When asked what her secret was to a long life, she said it was her Faith in God and just trying to stay happy.

"It was a hard time with the dust storms in Kansas. We would let the sheets hang over the windows at night. It was very hard to breathe outdoors."

Life was hard in Kansas. In order for her dad to have a steady job and work to support the family, they moved a lot. Bratton’s mother made most of her clothes out of feed sacks.

Meet 92-year-old Florence Bratton. Bratton's first car was a 1927 Chevrolet. She remembered it had holes in the floor. As she would drive, she was able to see the road through the holes.

For fun, Bratton and her friends used to swim at night in the horse tank if there was not too much moss in it. The horse tank was at least 12 feet across and was a great place to cool off.

Growing up, Florence attended six schools. The bad part of High School life was the inability to buy a class ring because she could not afford one.

When Florence graduated from High School, she was engaged to marry. Her fiance was killed during WWII. She met her future husband, Neil who was stationed at Dodge City AFB and immediately fell in love. They married in 1948 and the rest is history.

When she married and moved to Houston, she and her husband had a hard time finding a place to live. They eventually bought a house and paid $7,500 for it. It later sold for $35,000.

Bratton's husband worked for Greyhound Bus for 35 years as a mechanic. They had two boys. One of their sons is a 35-year retired police officer and now serves as the Pastor in Calvary Church. The other is retired from ATT and lives in New Braunfels. Florence has 6 grandchildren.

"Every night, we used to have a radio and listened to the ‘Amos ‘n Andy Show’ on the radio at 6:30 p.m." Amos 'n' Andy was an American radio and television sitcom set in Harlem, Manhattan's historic black community. The original radio show ran from 1928 until 1960

Bratton’s first car was a 1927 Chevrolet. “I remember it had holes in the floor. As we would drive along, you were able to see the road through the holes.”

Florence worked at a quarter Master AFB. Her job was to keep track of shoes, clothes, etc. in the Quarter Master.

"Growing up, going to grandma’s house was fun. She lived 30 miles away." Florence and her cousins would play house in grandma’s chicken house. “Grandma had a sistern and pumper for water. Grandpa would pick strawberries and I would sneak the strawberries into the pantry and dip them in the sugar can.”

When asked if she had any advice for kids, she said, “Watch out for your parents. Parents are the more important than they realize.”

“Life’s been long and we have gone through some hard times. The hardest part is being so lonely.”

--Florence Bratton is a resident at Kingwood Senior Village.

Marilyn Hayes, 90-years-old, grew up in Philadelphia. When asked about her secret to a long life, Marilyn said, “I’ve learned over this lifetime, you just have to have a deep and abiding knowledge that keeps you on a path to goodness. Faith is something outside of yourself that guides you.”

Growing up in Philly, Hayes lived in a family house with grandparents, parents, and an uncle. The family house had 3 stories and there was a bedroom for everyone.

"We never knew there was a Depression. Everyone worked. During WWII and even though we went without things, we did not miss what we did not have."

Residents at Kingwood Senior Village enjoy friendships with friends. Florence Bratton and Marilyn Hayes enjoy each other's company while talking about the good old days.

“My greatest childhood memory was when I visited my grandparents house in North Carolina.

My grandparents had all kinds of good stuff for children including cows, pigs, horses and mules. They also had a lot of apple trees, peach trees, cotton, peanuts, tobacco and two or three different kinds of grapes. It was a lively place full of good things and wonderful teaching moments.”

“One time, I found a worm in some corn. My Aunt put the worm on the shelf to keep all the kids in line. Whenever they were bad, she would threaten to take the worm off the shelf.”

After growing up in Philadelphia, Hayes moved to Los Angeles for 25 years. In Los Angeles, she worked as a nurse at the Medical Center and also taught nursing.

Hayes has 2 daughters and while they were growing up, Marilyn shared some of the family rules. For example, “no one could get up from the dinner table until everyone was finished.”

Hayes moved to Houston in 2001.

Do you have any advice for kids today? “Read more. There is so much to learn from reading. Places you will never see, things animals, so much to learn. And, reading will take you there. Kids today do not know nursery rhymes anymore. Or, historical events like Pearl Harbor.”

--Marilyn Hayes is a resident at Kingwood Senior Village.

Kingwood Senior Village is celebrating their cherished residents over 90 with a "90s Party."

