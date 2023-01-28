City says sewage smell in Kingwood is due to water treatment plant equipment malfunction

The City of Houston denied that untreated waste water is being discharged into Lake Houston

HOUSTON — About half a mile from the water treatment plant in Kingwood, you might expect to smell the scent of pine trees.

But on Saturday, the only thing you could smell was sewage.

Some neighbors called KHOU 11 to say wastewater was being released from the plant, but the City of Houston says that’s not the case.

Neighbor Jodi Ellis said the bad smell has been in the area for around a month.

“It’s funny, because in the morning, whatever they do it’ll clear up,” Ellis said. “But it’s trapped in your house so you have to open your windows and doors to get it to flush out of your home. And for these poor people in their apartments, it must be terrible for them.”

Ellis told KHOU 11 he believes the smell is coming from the discharge from a wastewater treatment plant.

We contacted the Houston Public Works Department to find out where the smell was originating from. They said, in a statement, that the strong sewage odor came from an equipment malfunction.

A spokesperson said it had nothing to do with the water treatment process and at no time has untreated wastewater been discharged.

She said no wastewater was released into Lake Houston.

We were told the equipment malfunction was expected to be fixed in the coming days.

According to the city, the bad smells are just an inconvenience, not a health threat.

The city's full statement can be read below:

"No untreated wastewater was discharged to Lake Houston. Houston Water began investigating this issue Wednesday upon receiving questions. The strong sewage odor was due to equipment malfunction that is currently being repaired. The equipment malfunction is in the scrubbers that address odors, not in the wastewater treatment processes. Wastewater was and is still being fully treated. Houston Public Works encourages customers call 311 if they have any questions related to drinking water or wastewater."