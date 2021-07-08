HFD: Man, woman severely burned in Kingwood house fire

Houston firefighters were called about 10 p.m. Friday to a burning home, just off of Eastex Freeway near Northpark Drive.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were left severely burned after a fire Friday night in the Kingwood area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were called about 10 p.m. to a burning two-story home in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive, that's just off of the Eastex Freeway and Northpark Drive.

Investigators said both people were found outside the home when firefighters arrived. One person was taken by Life Flight and the other by ambulance to the Texas Medical Center.

Their current condition has not been confirmed.

Images showed multiple fire trucks lining the streets, as well as serious damage to the garage of the home and a portion of the roof.

It's still unclear what caused the fire, but Houston police and arson investigators were called to the scene.

No other people were inside the home at the time, firefighters said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.