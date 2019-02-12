HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was from a report about Kingwood High School suffering more flooding damage in May.

The Humble Independent School District will receive a $25.4-million federal grant to rebuild Kingwood High School after damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday morning.

The funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Robert T. Stafford Act, which grants authority for the federal government to assist in local disaster aid efforts.

“In the two years since this historic storm made landfall, Texans have come together seeking strength and a return to normalcy,” Cornyn said a statement released Monday. “These funds will truly make a difference in helping Texas students and teachers get back on their feet, and I applaud the Trump Administration for their continued commitment to our state’s recovery.”

During Harvey, hurricane force winds and wind driven rain caused damages to Kingwood High School.

The Kingwood High School was built in 1978 with renovations added in 2008.

The high school was closed for seven months with families commuting 30 minutes each way to a neighboring high school.

