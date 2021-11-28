x
HPD: Suspect arrested, charged after man found dead inside Kingwoowd apartment

Tyler Binette, 27, is charged with murder after police responded to a shooting call.

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified a suspect accused of shooting a man to death inside a Kingwood apartment over the weekend.

Tyler Binette, 27, is charged with murder.

Police responded to a shooting call about 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex at 2727 Bens Branch Drive. They found the 58-year-old man dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Binette lived at the apartment complex and had gotten into an physical altercation with the victim.

HPD found Binette and detained him. He charged in the shooting after being questioned.

