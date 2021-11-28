HPD: Suspect arrested, charged after man found dead inside Kingwoowd apartment

Tyler Binette, 27, is charged with murder after police responded to a shooting call.

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified a suspect accused of shooting a man to death inside a Kingwood apartment over the weekend.

Tyler Binette, 27, is charged with murder.

Police responded to a shooting call about 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex at 2727 Bens Branch Drive. They found the 58-year-old man dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Binette lived at the apartment complex and had gotten into an physical altercation with the victim.