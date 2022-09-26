Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says

Texas DPS officials said the 8-year-old boy was riding his bike in an area that isn't safe for pedestrians or people riding bikes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex Freeway near Northpark Drive.

DPS officials said the boy was riding his bike in an area that isn't safe for pedestrians or people riding bikes.

He was hit by a driver in a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, authorities said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the crash site to assist with the investigation, officials said.

No charges have been filed.