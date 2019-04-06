HOUSTON — A month after ten inches of rain fell in some parts of Kingwood the community is bracing for another possible round of heavy rain.

This as clean-up from last month’s flooding continues.

Shady Maple Court was one of the hardest hit areas.

Debris still sits out in front of some of the homes.

It’s a new reality for a lot of residents who were spared during Harvey.

For example, it’s constant work for Mike Scott and his family inside their Kingwood home.

It’s been four weeks since more than a foot a water rushed through it during a major storm.

Scott says it was unlike anything he’s ever experienced in 18 years of living in this neighborhood.

RELATED: Houston and Harris County get ready for flooding

RELATED: Gulf weather timeline: Flash Flood Watch for Houston area starting tonight

Scott said, “This time of course I was in the house when it came in around 3:30 and it just, it certainly devastating as far as going, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I do? What do I do?’”

Scott calls the whole experience nerve-racking but he’s working to get the house back to normal.

“We’ve got out a lot of our Sheetrock. It’s dried out,” Scott said. “We’re planning to try now to rebuild as much as possible. Get everything back in order as much as possible.”

Around Kingwood the city has crews working to clear drainage ditches as more rain is on the way.

Cory Stottlemyer, public information officer for the city of Houston’s Emergency Operations Center, it’s something residents can do as well.

“Clear the street of any debris or anything you might have in front of your home that way the streets are clear for public safety vehicles to travel through,” Stottlemyer said.

Scott doesn’t want to think about future flooding.

He said, “The house is wide open and if it happens it happens but we’re really not looking at the news as much right now. We’re more concerned about our house.”

Also, he said all they can really do is stay positive and wish for the best moving forward.

“I’m just trying to keep it together for my kids and make sure that everybody knows that we’re going to be alright. We’re going to get this thing rebuilt and it will be better than what we had,” Scott said.

The Scott family thinks it will take up to six months before the house is finished.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: