Man and his dog die after being trapped in house fire, HFD says

HOUSTON — A man and his dog have died after being trapped in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Kinglet Street in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the victim was trapped inside a bedroom with his dog. Firefighters say they were able to get to them, but by the time they arrived it was too late.

Two other people and a second dog managed to escape the burning house without injuries.

HFD says the house did not have smoke alarms installed and that everyone was asleep when the house went up in flames.

The relationship between the victim and the other individuals who escaped the fire is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is underway.

Firefighters urge people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

