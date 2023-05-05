How Houston is celebrating King Charles III's coronation

Houston Jewelry will have a collection of just a few high-quality, true-to-size replicas of crown jewels on display.

HOUSTON — If you're in Houston this weekend and you're looking for a place to feel a part of King Charles III's coronation, then head over to Houston Jewelry.

The royal exhibit at the jewelry store will have you doing a double take.

"We were fortunate to acquire these about 20 years ago," the store's owner, Rex Soloman, said about the crown jewels on display. "And we put this permanent exhibit in."

But don't get too excited. The crown jewels aren't the real deal. Rather, they're a collection of just a few high-quality, true-to-size replicas ever made.

Also on display will be replica ceremonial objects and coronation regalia.

So if you can't get to the Tower of London, a visit to Houston Jewelry will be the next best thing.

Houston Jewelry will be welcoming visitors all day Saturday for King Charles III's coronation. It's free to see the exhibit.

