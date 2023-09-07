Equipment, vehicles damaged after fire at pipeline operator facility in Pasadena

Pasadena residents may still see smoke from the incident as crews work to resolve the issue.

PASADENA, Texas — Cleanup is underway at a pipeline operator facility in Pasadena after a fire damaged several vehicles and construction equipment.

Officials at Kinder Morgan said a fire started just before noon Sunday at its Pasadena terminal as crews were performing construction activities on site.

The fire was extinguished a short time later and contained to just a few vehicles and construction equipment. In a statement, Kinder Morgan said there were no injuries reported or any threat to the public at this time.