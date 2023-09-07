Equipment, vehicles damaged after fire at pipeline operator facility in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas — Cleanup is underway at a pipeline operator facility in Pasadena after a fire damaged several vehicles and construction equipment.
Officials at Kinder Morgan said a fire started just before noon Sunday at its Pasadena terminal as crews were performing construction activities on site.
The fire was extinguished a short time later and contained to just a few vehicles and construction equipment. In a statement, Kinder Morgan said there were no injuries reported or any threat to the public at this time.
Pasadena residents may still see smoke from the incident and an increased amount of emergency crews in the area as they work to resolve the issue.