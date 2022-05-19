'This must stop.' DA Kim Ogg fires back after Hidalgo comments

"This harms everyone, including the accused, and must stop," Ogg said in a statement in the latest back-and-forth amid indictments against three Hidalgo staffers.

Example video title will go here for this video

The video above is from previous reporting.

On Thursday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg blasted Hidalgo in a written statement over what she calls "nearly daily public misstatements" made by the county judge. Ogg said she felt compelled to comment about Hidalgo's recent remarks.

"Failing to do so allows a top county official, in her official capacity, to continue to improperly influence those people of Harris County who will serve on the jury in this case," Ogg said. "This harms everyone, including the accused, and must stop."

Ogg, a Democrat in her second term as district attorney, also accused Hidalgo of publicly revealing information not previously known by authorities.

"Judge Hidalgo has referred to case evidence, to information (that) the investigators and prosecutors don’t have," Ogg said. "She has an ethical duty and responsibility to provide any evidence under oath to the Texas Rangers and she should do so immediately."

Aaron Dunn, Wallis Nader and Alex Triantaphyllis were indicted in April in connection with a canceled $11 million COVID vaccine outreach contract.

Hidalgo, a Democrat serving her first term as county judge, has called the investigation and indictments politically motivated. She accused Ogg of trying to interfere with her campaign for re-election.

“It’s okay to have a personal problem with somebody, I don’t know if that’s the case, but it’s not okay to pursue a political vendetta, a political exercise under the guise of a criminal investigation,” Hidalgo said.

Staffers began communicating with Elevate Strategies CEO Felicity Pereyra about vaccine community outreach in January 2021, a month before a request for proposal on the subject became public, according to a search warrant executed in March.