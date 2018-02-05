HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating the discovery of a body in the back of a car parked alongside Hunting Bayou in the Galena Park area.

The discovery was made late Tuesday near Duna Way and Strick.

Kids were reportedly playing near the bayou when they found the car halfway in the bayou and in some heavy brush. Their parents called 911, and Galena Police and Harris County Homicide Detectives responded.

Detectives found a man in his 20’s dead in the back seat of the vehicle. They have not yet released further info, however.

The investigation is on-going.

