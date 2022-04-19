Turn the Page: High School sophomore collects & donates 3,400 to Books Between Kids

KHOU 11 is working to collect 50,000 books to help Books Between Kids, a non-profit organization that works to put books in the hands of Houston’s at-risk children.

Donation drop-off sites are scattered across the Greater Houston area, from Cleveland to League City, Katy to Humble.

Isabelle Pesikoff, a high school sophomore, donated 3,400 books to Books Between Kids after learning of the non-profit organization’s mission.

“A phenomenal organization that has been working to improve access to books for children in low-income communities,” said Pesikoff during a Zoom interview in between classes at St. John’s School in Houston.

In 2012, Books Between Kids began working to put books into the hands of at-risk youth whose families cannot afford to buy their children books of their own.

“I have always been raised with the value of tikkun olam,” said 16-year-old Pesikoff.

Tikkun olam is a Hebrew phrase that she said means, “repairing the world.”

Research shows children with books in their homes are more likely to complete basic education. The high school student added that books can provide, “a great escape, either from what’s happening around you or it can be educational in many cases.”

In July 2021 and then again in February 2022 Pesikoff posted flyers on social media and connected with neighbors. She ended up collecting 3,400 books.

Students at Shadydale Elementary School in northeast Houston are following in Pesikoff’s footsteps. Students and teachers just donated about 500 gently used children’s books. The donations filled seven boxes for KHOU 11’s ‘Turn the Page’ campaign.

“It was great to see, because younger kids were excited to give books. They realized, oh maybe someone else can love my favorite book, or something.”

KHOU 11 is hoping to collect 50,000 books by Friday, April 22. Isabelle Pesikoff reminds us of what can happen when our community cleans out its shelves and gives what it can.