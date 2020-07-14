Longtime KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece dies

He provided legal analysis to KHOU for more than three decades and trained some of the best legal minds in the country.

HOUSTON — We have some very sad news to pass along about a member of the KHOU 11 family. KHOU's legal analyst, Gerald Treece, has died.

Treece provided legal analysis for KHOU 11 for more than three decades. He was a regular on our broadcasts, answering questions from many of you, our viewers. And he helped us explain complex legal issues for our stories.

He was an expert on issues of civil rights, Constitutional law, torts and trial and appellate advocacy.

Treece served as South Texas College of Law vice president, associate dean and professor. He launched the school’s ‘Best in the Nation’ Advocacy program in 1978, according to the school. And through his program and teachings, South Texas College of Law trained some of the best litigators and legal minds in the country.

His favorite quote was, 'I love the law,' but we also know how much he loved his wife, Sue. They had recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Here's a photo from their wedding day in 1970 that he had shared with us. Shortly after this was taken, Treece shipped out to basic training, then served our country in Vietnam.

When he wasn't teaching, Treece was a huge baseball fan. As a longtime season ticket holder, he loved his hometown Astros.

He was a fixture in the Houston community, and a dear friend to all of us at KHOU. We’ll miss him.

Please join us in sharing your condolences and memories of Professor Treece. Here's a link. We will share your messages with Sue.