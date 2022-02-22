TEGNA, which owns KHOU 11 and KTBU, is being acquired in multi-billion dollar deal

HOUSTON — TEGNA, the parent company of KHOU 11-TV and 13 other TV stations here in Texas, has just announced it is being sold to the private equity firms Standard General and Apollo as part of a multi-billion dollar deal.
That is according to a release sent out by TEGNA CEO Dave Lougee.
As part of that deal, TEGNA will sell KHOU 11 and our sister station KTBU here in Houston to Cox Media Group.
In addition, the TEGNA station in Dallas - WFAA - and in Austin - KVUE, are also being sold, to Cox which operates TV stations in 20 markets across the U.S.