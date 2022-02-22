TEGNA, which owns KHOU 11 and KTBU, is being acquired in multi-billion dollar deal

As part of the deal, three TEGNA stations in Texas, including KHOU 11, will be sold to Cox Media Group.

HOUSTON — TEGNA, the parent company of KHOU 11-TV and 13 other TV stations here in Texas, has just announced it is being sold to the private equity firms Standard General and Apollo as part of a multi-billion dollar deal.

That is according to a release sent out by TEGNA CEO Dave Lougee.

As part of that deal, TEGNA will sell KHOU 11 and our sister station KTBU here in Houston to Cox Media Group.