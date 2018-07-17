HOUSTON - Licensed Professional Counselor Bill Prasad joined KHOU 11 News to take a closer look at the criminal mindset of Jose Gilberto Rodriguez.

Why was this so frightening?

According to Prasad, the crimes were so frightening because they appeared random in nature. In most homicides in this country the victim knows the attacker. That does not appear to be the case in these murders. It left all those residents wondering if they could be next.

Also, the crimes took place in homes, businesses and at a gas station. We all go to work, get gas and we all must go home. These crimes were all in places that are parts of our lives.

The criminal was caught in an area that he frequented. Why would he go to that area?

Criminals, like the rest of us, like habit and familiar places. It is not unusual for them to return to the same area and commit the same crime. It is one of the reasons why many criminals are caught.

Bill Prasad

Licensed Professional Counselor

Visit Prasad Counseling and Training.

© 2018 KHOU