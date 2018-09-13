HOUSTON -- The next time you walk through Discovery Green and along Avenida ​​​​​​Houston, you'll see something new outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The KHOU 11 sign is now up above the new KHOU Avenida Studio.

The facility will be used on-air in the coming weeks.

In December, Houston First Corporation (HFC) and KHOU 11 announced their partnership to deliver the city’s first TV news satellite studio in downtown.

Photos: Avenida Houston transforms into downtown destination

Photos: Avenida Houston transforms into downtown destination

“Since the development of Avenida Houston, we have witnessed downtown transform into a local destination. From chef-driven restaurants and luxury hospitality, the new Avenida Studio will be another great addition to this expanding entertainment district,” said Dawn Ullrich, president and CEO of Houston First Corporation.

At roughly 780-square-feet, the Avenida Houston studio is situated across from Bud’s Pitmaster BBQ and the central plaz. The new studio will have the flexibility to open on to the plaza, enabling reporters to directly engage with the public and be at the center of major events happening in downtown Houston.

“Our partnership with Houston First has been years in the making. The Avenida Houston location will put us at the center of downtown activity, enabling anchors and reporters to live out our brand of ‘Standing for Houston’ by providing us with a closer connection to the community we serve,” said Susan McEldoon, General Manager of KHOU. “As the only station with a downtown studio, we will use the Avenida Houston studio as our second home to produce big, bold, original content on all of our platforms.”

KHOU will use the Avenida Houston studio several times a week on KHOU 11 News, Great Day Houston and other KHOU-produced programming and specials.

Houston First Corporation and KHOU 11 announced their partnership Wednesday to deliver the city’s first TV news satellite studio in downtown. The new studio will be located along Avenida Houston and is slated to open in March 2018.(Houston First)

© 2018 KHOU