HOUSTON – KHOU 11 is being nationally recognized in the news industry for its breaking news coverage during Hurricane Harvey.

It was announced on Tuesday by the RTDNA, the Radio Television Digital News Association, that KHOU 11 received a 2018 National Murrow Award.

A total of 89 news organizations were given Murrow Awards in 16 categories by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

“This award belongs to everyone at the station. Considering all that we were going through during the Hurricane this is a testament to the high quality and commitment of our staff. While we were managing ourselves and our station through a major catastrophe we didn’t give up and were able to cover this story at the highest level,” said KHOU 11 President and General Manager Susan McEldoon.

Thank you for the honor! So proud to have the work of the #khou11 team recognized for doing what we love and have the privilege of doing - serving our #Houston community! https://t.co/orrPU12Ovf — Sally Ramirez (@SallyKHOU11) June 19, 2018

In April, KHOU 11 received 13 Associated Press Awards, including one for Overall Excellence for a TV station and two regional Edward Murrow awards for coverage of breaking news during Hurricane Harvey.

PHOTOS: Harvey brings heavy rain, flooding to Houston area

READ: KHOU 11 recognized with two Edward R. Murrow Awards

“Winning an RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award means that a news organization has provided exemplary public service to its viewers, listeners and readers. These honorees truly represent the very best in broadcast and digital journalism around the world,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director.

89 local & network radio, television & digital news outlets have earned National #Murrow Awards for exemplifying the best in broadcast & digital journalism. See all the winning work online - and see the winners Oct. 22 in New York City! https://t.co/yqy7PLIogF — RTDNA (@RTDNA) June 19, 2018

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism for over 40 years and this is a huge honor for KHOU.

© 2018 KHOU