Have you seen Kevin? Missing man with disabilities last seen blocks away from TSU campus

Police said Kevin Tatman has intellectual disabilities and is nonverbal. He was last seen in the 2600 block of Oakdale Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released a missing person's flyer for a 48-year-old man with disabilities last seen just blocks away from the Texas Southern Univerity campus.

Kevin Tatman was last seen leaving the 2600 block of Oakdale Street in an unknown direction, police said.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue sweatpants and a Dallas Cowboy hat.

Police said Tatman has intellectual disabilities and is nonverbal, so finding him as soon as possible is critical.

If you have seen Tatman or know of his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or call the missing person's division at 832-394-1840.