Texas AG Ken Paxton investigating Memorial Hermann's policy involving children's medical records

HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into a Memorial Hermann policy that he said prevents parents from accessing their children's medical records once they become teenagers.

In a letter sent to the Memorial Hermann Health System, Paxton said his office has been receiving numerous complaints from parents and guardians who said they can't access their children's medical records if the child is between 13 and 17 years old.

Paxton said if this is true, the hospital system is violating Texas law and harming parents and children.

"While we are greatly troubled by the reports we received regarding this policy, we understand that your hospital does incredible work for Texans who are most in need of medical care. As you know, when a family is in crisis and a child’s life or health is at risk, parents and guardians should have easy access to medical records so they can be adequately informed to make healthcare decisions. We will take all actions necessary to ensure that those parents and guardians continue to have access to their children’s medical records as required by Texas law," the letter to Memorial Hermann read.

In addition to the letter, Paxton's office said it also sent over a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to learn more about the policy Memorial Hermann has in place along with other policies regarding parents' and guardians' access to minors' medical records.

KHOU 11 reached out to Memorial Hermann for a response to Paxton's letter but so far we have received no response.