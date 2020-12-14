Kempner HS switching to remote learning this week after faculty exposed to COVID-19, district says

Fort Bend ISD officials said the campus is going virtual out of an abundance of caution and to prioritize student safety.

HOUSTON — Kempner High School is going virtual this week after several staff members were possibly exposed to the coronavirus, according to Fort Bend ISD.

The district said several staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus during activities and interactions outside of school — so not through campus spread.

Those faculty members who were possibly exposed to the virus, according to the district's contact tracers, have been asked to quarantine.

According to a release, the decision to switch to remote learning was made out of an abundance of caution. The campus goes virtual starting Monday.

The district will begin its holiday break next week on Dec. 21.

Fort Bend ISD released this official statement:

"The safety of students and staff remains the Fort Bend ISD’s top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, Kempner High School will shift to online instruction for the week, beginning December 14.

The District made the decision to shift instruction for Kempner after a review of its contact tracing data for the campus showed several positive COVID cases, and staff members who had been exposed to the positive cases were asked to quarantine. The District remains committed to continuing instruction with little to no interruption and to maintaining appropriate staff support for students. The shift to online instruction will allow for learning to continue while maintaining a healthy and safe environment.

Further investigation also shows that the positive cases are a result not of spread on campus, but of interactions and activities held outside the school environment.