KEMAH, Texas — What could look like a toy anywhere else, is helping one bar crack down on drinking and driving.

Harry White runs a tight ship as owner of the Voodoo Hut, where he’s had security armed with walkie talkies since the very beginning.

The frequency is set to the same signal as local officers, which he says makes life much easier.

“We want people to come here and feel safe,” White said.

White has at least seven security guards working at any given weekend and says they appreciate the direct line of communication. If things get out of hand, a police officer is never more than a click away.

More importantly is when someone has too much to drink, the walkie talkies notify officers if this person intends to drive home.

“Working with the police and then we’re working with the clients to make sure they have a safe ride home, instead of just throwing them in jail,” White said.

Jail only ties up officers for extended periods of time and further complicates the issue, White says. It’s a lot of attention, especially for a new bar, but the alternative doesn’t really work for White.

White has an entire binder full of incident reports that’s well documented. It’s part of the training for security personnel to keep TABC and police informed, in case the bar is ever questioned.

Other bars around the block have taken notice and as long as they tune in, they’ll know who’s bringing the trouble and when.

© 2018 KHOU