Keith Wade, special adviser to Mayor Turner, has died

Keith Wade served as a special adviser to both Mayor Sylvester Turner and former Houston mayor Annise Parker.

HOUSTON — Keith Wade, special adviser to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, has died, the mayor’s office confirmed.

Wade served as a special adviser to both Turner and former Houston mayor Annise Parker.

"This is a sad day for a lot of people because Keith wasn’t just a consultant or Special Advisor. He was a friend & brother," Turner tweeted.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said Wade died after battling COVID-19. She shared her condolences to Wade and his family on Twitter.