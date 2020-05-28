Mayor Turner's close friend and special adviser, Keith Wade, to be laid to rest

Funeral service will be streamed online at 10 a.m. Thursday.

HOUSTON — Keith Wade, a special adviser to Mayor Sylvester Turner and an advocate for labor and civil rights, will be laid to rest Thursday during a private funeral service.

Wade passed away last week after a long fought battle with the coronavirus. He was 65.

The public is invited to watch the service online at 10 a.m. It will be streamed here on the Houston Television Facebook page.

Turner is expected to attend the service and present a proclamation to the Wade family.

Wade had been friends with Turner for about 46 years, both working in the political arena. He also served as a special adviser to former Mayor Annise Parker.

During his career, he worked with contractors, labor unions, faith leaders and the Houston Police Department to champion for civil rights and civic engagement.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the Keith Wade Family Fund, c/o the Honorable Garnet Coleman and mailed to P. O. Box 88140, Houston, TX 77288.