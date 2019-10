HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Heads up for residents in northwest Harris County.

A section of Kieth Harrow Boulevard is closed because part of the street was washed away by the rain.

The damaged area is from Queenston to Cairnvillage.

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner’s Office said they hope to reopen the road Wednesday after reassessing the damage.

You can check traffic in this area with #HTownRush before you leave home tomorrow.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM