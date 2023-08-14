Katy now has mandatory water restrictions and those who violate may face a steep fine

Residents are only allowed to water two days each week and only between certain hours.

KATY, Texas — If you live in the City of Katy, here’s some info you need to know. The city has moved into Stage 3 drought conditions as the hot, dry conditions continue across Southeast Texas.

Stage 3 water restrictions come with mandatory water restrictions. That means if you're in Katy, you can only water your lawn two days per week. You can also only water between midnight and 8 a.m. or 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on your assigned day.

As for those assigned days, if your address ends in even numbers, you can only water on Sunday and Thursday. If your address ends in odd numbers, you can water only on Saturday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Friday, the homeowners’ association and commercial properties can water.

If you don’t follow the restrictions, fines can be steep. It starts with a written warning on the first violation. The second violation can result in a ticket with fines of not less than $100 and no more than $2,000 per incident. The City of Katy could also turn off your water.

Stage 3 (severe) drought conditions and mandatory water use restrictions now in effect based on the City’s Drought Contingency Plan.



Read the Recommendation Letter & Press Release from the Mayor's Office at https://t.co/J2KQJ9splj. pic.twitter.com/jv8jud7LBM — City of Katy (@cityofkaty) August 14, 2023

Katy is required to have mandatory water restrictions under Stage 3 when demand reaches 85% of capacity for three straight days. The City said they've reached that.