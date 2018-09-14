KATY, Texas - A volunteer fire department in Katy is wasting no time figuring out ways to help those in Hurricane Florence’s destructive path.

West I-10 VFD is collecting some much needed items through the weekend.

The fire department wants to make sure donations get to those affected as soon as possible.

Tim Thomas, public information officer for West I-10 VFD, said it’s a way of paying back those who helped after Harvey.

Boxes are quickly stacking up inside the station; each filled with essential goods that will help the victims of Florence.

Thomas said, “Community is community whether it’s here in Texas, in the greater Houston area, or if it’s in North Carolina and South Carolina. We understand what they’re going through right now. We just went through it.”

Nicholas Doherty with Supply Bridge Ministries donated the first batch of goods.

“I think even the smallest little thing, everything from the bed sheets to the toiletry kits; stuff that can ease their mind and take their mind off of the small things they have to worry about,” Doherty said.

Last year the fire station donated more than $2.5 million worth of goods to those affect by Harvey and Hurricane Maria.

West I-10 VFD Board President Jose Ramirez said, “We know what they’re going through and we know what they’re going to go through over the next few days. We know the items that they’re going to need and we’re hoping to help fill that need for them.”

Thomas said it’s the least they can do for those who stepped up to help when this community needed it most.

“That’s what the Houston area, that’s what Texas does, is that they all pull together when there’s a time of need everybody comes together and gets it done,” Thomas said.

The fire department will be collecting donations through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West I-10 is located at 22125 Kingsland Blvd. Katy, Texas.

Suggested items are: water, energy drinks, Gatorade or similar, protein bars, non-perishable food items, shampoo, laundry soap, body soap, tarps, duct tape, trash bags, hammers, pry bars, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, pet food, gloves, and masks.



