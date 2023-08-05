Katy couple looking for person who crashed into their home

"I just was screaming, 'Oh my God,'” McGoldrick said. “It just put a whole other fear into my life.”

KATY, Texas — A Katy couple is looking for anyone who may know something about who crashed into their home Friday night.

Amanda McGoldrick moved to Katy just two months ago with her husband and her pets. On Friday, when she got home from work and walked into her bedroom, she found a massive hole in the wall which left her home open.

"I just was screaming, 'Oh my God,'” McGoldrick said. “It just put a whole other fear into my life.”

McGoldrick recalled she quickly called 911, checked on her pets, and made sure no one was inside her home. Then she realized what happened.

"Somebody crashed into my house and they're gone,” McGoldrick said.

It was after she saw her Ring doorbell video of a man at her front door that she rushed home from work.

“The man was just kind of peeking around the corner and he rang our doorbell twice, and then I heard like tires screeching" McGoldrick said.

When deputies arrived at her home she filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told her a witness said a three-wheel motorcycle and a red pickup truck were doing donuts in the parking lot, which backs into her yard. That’s when the motorcycle allegedly crashed into McGoldrick’s home.

"They hit it so hard that they broke this curb,” McGoldrick said. “There are pieces of wood everywhere.”

McGoldrick said the entire situation has been overwhelming.

“They didn't have any regard for anything in this house, it’s just is so heartbreaking,” McGoldrick said, “It just it makes me feel terrible and it just makes me feel very unsafe.”

She’s glad everyone is safe and now hopes someone will come forward.

In the meantime, the hole in her bedroom is covered by blankets and trash bags on the inside and on the outside it’s covered with plywood. McGoldrick said it could be weeks or months before it's all fixed.

"We're just taking it one day at a time, and this is day one,” McGoldrick said. “This is about as far as we got. So, I mean, we're thankful for that, at least."