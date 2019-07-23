KATY, Texas — The city officials say Katy has been placed under Stage II water restrictions due to the extreme heat and lack of rain.

Residents had already been urged earlier this week to limit all outdoor water use including lawn and garden watering, window washing and car washing.

Stage II water restrictions men:

Intensify efforts to not allow water to run off into the street, drain or ditch

Reduce domestic water use, repair all leaks

Reduce watering lawn/landscaping to no more than 3 times/week, nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Reduce water use for power washing of hard-surface areas (i.e., sidewalks, parking lots)

Please wait to establish new landscaping

The city says water restriction stages are based on daily water usage versus daily well pumpage for three consecutive days as set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The National Weather Service says the Katy area has received less than an inch of rainfall over the past week, while temps remained in the 90s recently. A cool front Tuesday brought some relief from the heat but little rainfall for the Katy area.

There is little possibility for rain until this weekend with there being a 60 percent chance of rainfall on Saturday.

