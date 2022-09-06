City of Katy asks residents to help conserve water amid drought conditions

Extreme heat and dry conditions prompted Katy to implement Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan.

KATY, Texas — The city of Katy is recommending residents make changes to help conserve water.

On Thursday, the city implemented Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan based on the extreme heat and dry forecast.

Measures include only watering lawns or landscaping between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m

Other recommendations include reducing water usage in your home or business and assessing and repairing any leaks.

"It’s too hot,” said Katy resident Gladys Cielo.

Hot and dry conditions prompting @cityofkaty to ask residents to help conserve 💦. Experts say this is good advice for everyone right now ⤵️. I’ll have more on @KHOU at 5:00 #khou11 #drought pic.twitter.com/zOVVq49utN — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 9, 2022

She said she’s trying to do her part while also attempting to keep herself cool.

"Me and my husband, we use the water only at like 7 at night and 6 o’clock in the morning,” said Cielo.

Other cities and counties may likely consider voluntary measures as well.

"Usually we don’t hit this until around July and into August," said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent Paul Winski. "But now we’re hitting is usually in June.”

Winski happens to live in Katy and said watering grass and plants first thing in the morning is ideal but even if they do go without during a drought, it doesn’t mean they’re done.

"When we do get the rains back and we get back on the wet side, the turf is really resilient," said Winski. "It will comes back sooner than what you think.”