'We want Bambi back' | Katy family pleads for return of 12-year-old apple head Chihuahua

Surveillance cameras capture the family's beloved dog being taken Saturday afternoon.

KATY, Texas — A family in Katy is hoping new surveillance video helps them find the people who took their beloved senior Chihuahua, Bambi, from their driveway.

It happened Saturday afternoon off Greenhouse Road and FM 529.

"She's been with us for a decade now," Vianney De Ochoa said.

Bambi has been part of Vianney's family for most of her life.

"She looks adorable when you see her," Vianney said. "It's a dog this big and she's 12 years old."

Though, no one's closer to Bambi than Vianney's grandpa.

"They're like best friends and both around the same page probably," Vianney said.

They would sit out front of the house most afternoons. On Saturday, her grandpa went back inside for only a moment.

"It took two minutes, that's all it took," Vianney said.

When he came out, Bambi was gone. Surveillance video captured most of those two minutes. You see a woman come across the yard, seemingly trying to coax the dog to go with her.

"I see a kid going in between this car," Vianney said. "The main lady goes back in towards the backyard, they try to chase her until they get her in my front yard, that's when they corner her at the front door, they get her and take her."

The video appears to show them getting in a small black car and driving off.

"It's just like losing someone from your family knowing she's still out there," Vianney said.

Vianney doesn't want to think someone intentionally stole her 3-pound dog, but Bambi is a rare and expensive breed. They've posted flyers around the neighborhood and notified the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but so far, no luck.