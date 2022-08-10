Katy's mandatory water restrictions meant to ease strain on system, officials say

Violating restrictions could cost you up to $2,000 and result in your water getting shut off.

KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is spreading the message of mandatory water restrictions on social media and physical signs throughout the community.

Drought conditions are at “Stage 3,” or severe levels.

"Not good for the grass,” said resident Gwen Foster.

She's barely keeping some of her vegetables alive. Others have withered on the vine during the dry, hot summer and that’s not all.

“I have some cracks and some things going on because of the settling,” said Foster.

Protecting your foundation is among the exceptions in Katy’s mandatory water restrictions, which include only watering on a twice-per-week schedule.

The city’s also asking folks to avoid washing cars, windows or driveways.

In Katy covering mandatory water restrictions meant to ease the drought’s impact on the city’s overall supply. Engineers say the system’s been swamped. More on @KHOU at 4:00 + 6:00 💦 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NumdWZ66Hw — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 10, 2022

A letter sent to the city administrator from an engineering contractor called for the measures based on a number of triggers, including unprecedented demand for water, which exceeded 85% of the total water pumped from wells for at least three consecutive days.

That’s combined with well water levels dropping amid the drought which potentially places pumping equipment in jeopardy if demand doesn’t drop.

Meanwhile, people like Foster hope something else starts falling soon.

"Rain, lots of rain," said Foster.