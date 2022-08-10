Katy's mandatory water restrictions meant to ease strain on system, officials say

KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is spreading the message of mandatory water restrictions on social media and physical signs throughout the community.
Drought conditions are at “Stage 3,” or severe levels.
"Not good for the grass,” said resident Gwen Foster.
She's barely keeping some of her vegetables alive. Others have withered on the vine during the dry, hot summer and that’s not all.
“I have some cracks and some things going on because of the settling,” said Foster.
Protecting your foundation is among the exceptions in Katy’s mandatory water restrictions, which include only watering on a twice-per-week schedule.
The city’s also asking folks to avoid washing cars, windows or driveways.
A letter sent to the city administrator from an engineering contractor called for the measures based on a number of triggers, including unprecedented demand for water, which exceeded 85% of the total water pumped from wells for at least three consecutive days.
That’s combined with well water levels dropping amid the drought which potentially places pumping equipment in jeopardy if demand doesn’t drop.
Meanwhile, people like Foster hope something else starts falling soon.
"Rain, lots of rain," said Foster.
Penalties for not following the mandatory restrictions start with a warning. You could then face fines of up to $2,000 and even have your water shut off.