Sheriff: Dogs almost mauled 3, seriously injuring 1 of them, in Katy area before deputy shot them

One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people, including a deputy, a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s, were taken to an area hospital in Katy after they were attacked by two dogs Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the deputy shot both the dogs. This happened on Doherty Place, which is in the Westfield neighborhood off North Fry Road in Katy. The sheriff first posted about the incident at 9:19 a.m.

Gonzalez said the man in his 80s sustained serious injuries in the attack. He said the man in his 40s had intervened to try and help the older man when the dogs, which were described as large pit bulls, attacked. The deputy is reportedly in good condition.

It's unclear who their owners are or if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

