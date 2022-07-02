Officials urge evacuation in half-mile radius of Goynes Road in Katy due to chemical leak, fire

Multiple agencies are responding to the incident. Officials ask that you avoid the area for the time being.

KATY, Texas — The Waller County Fire Marshal's Office and Office of Emergency Management on Saturday asked residents within a half-mile radius of Goynes Road in Katy to evacuate due to a fire and chemical leak.

Officials said the fire is located at 29738 Goynes Road. They said the leaked chemical is Sodium Chlorite bleach and originally asked for residents to evacuate around 5 p.m.

Multiple agencies are responding to the incident. Officials ask that you avoid the area for the time being.