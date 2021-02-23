Katy mother, daughter receive outpouring of help, but still have a long way to go

With pieces of their home piled up on the side of the road Tuesday, Amanda Eubanks and her mother, Sharon, are just going through the motions.

KATY, Texas — So many people are still picking up the pieces from last week’s freeze, and many of you are telling us about what you’re going through on our voicemail.

KHOU 11 spoke to Amanda Eubanks and her mother on Saturday, and since then, so many of you have reached out to help.

With pieces of their home piled up on the side of the road Tuesday, Amanda and her mother, Sharon, are just going through the motions.

“We’re eternally grateful for everybody, and God bless everyone who reached out to help my mother and I," Amanda Eubanks said.

During the winter storm, a burst pipe caused their ceiling to cave in. Since then, complete strangers have stepped up to help.

"That night, got so many phone calls, text messages, emails, and that next day, so may people just came over here and helped us, and we got a lot accomplished on Sunday," Amanda Eubanks said.

Fifteen people showed up Sunday to pull out soaked carpet and damaged furniture. But still, even now, there are more questions than answers.

“Right now, it’s looking like we may not be able to stay in the house until we know for sure that we can stay in the house," Amanda Eubanks said.

They’re not alone in this nightmare. So many Houstonians are going through the same situation, just figuring out what to do next.

“We need a repairman, a contractor, possibly a plumber, too," Amanda Eubanks said.

They're figuring out who to call for help and who to trust.

“He or she has to be legitimate just so we know how much everything is going to cost, the damages inside the wall and if there’s mold. And if it’s safe enough to come home," Amanda Eubanks said.

It’s the hardest thing to stay strong amid the uncertainty. But Amanda Eubanks said she has to, not for herself, but for her mom.