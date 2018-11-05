KATY, Texas - Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt said he plans to resign in January 2019.

Hindt has been at the center of a firestorm ever since a former classmate accused him of being a violent bully when they were kids.

At Thursday's school board meeting, Hindt said he's had enough with the ugly accusations. However, the school board is going forward with a lawsuit to protect the district's reputation.

BREAKING: Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt stepping down in Jan. 2019. “I can not justify putting my wife and family through it any more.”

Katy ISD board members voted to decide if outside counsel is worth hiring to sue Sean Dolan, a parent whose comments the district calls defamation.

At the center of it all is a dissertation Hindt wrote.

"I Googled Dr. Hindt's dissertation, I ran it by a free online check and up popped Keith Rollins' dissertation with exact matches between them," Dolan said.

Dolan has been in the back of these meetings for years, pressing the district to address bullying at Katy ISD. He says the district disregarded his concerns as lies, so it was his turn to see what the district may be lying about.

"I don't know what else to do. The channels that we have in place to air grievances is broken," Dolan said.

The irony isn't lost on Dolan who is now defending his name from an accused bully who wants legal help for being bullied himself.

"The burden of proof for defamation for a public figure is very difficult. You have to prove that I knew what I said was false and everything I said, I think is true. So that's my defense," Dolan said.

Board members say the bullying accusations were more than just a distraction. They claim it was debilitating for students, faculty and Hindt.

District officials say the district's reputation has been damaged and has led to losing out on qualified hires. An attorney for the district said it's for that reason they feel it's necessary to spend what they need to pay for outside counsel. Attorneys would file defamation lawsuits on behalf of the district.

Hindt addressed the public and explained how the accusations were too much for him and his family to endure.

One by one, emotional board members called out those who "forced these actions."

Hindt said he will stay through the transition as needed.

