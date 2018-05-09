KATY, Texas - Nike now has an exclusive contract with the Katy Independent School District to provide varsity uniforms to most of its school’s teams.

The Katy ISD school board signed a multi-year deal on Aug. 27 before mounting criticism over the company’s decision to feature quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The district didn’t want to take part in this story, but during the school board meeting officials with the district said an exclusive contract like this one provides all campuses the same opportunities.

Debbie Decker, athletic director for Katy ISD said, “Six of our eight had football coaches actually order Nike uniforms. They have Nike uniforms. A vast majority of our volleyball and basketball uniforms are Nike uniforms.”

She added, “All of our programs will get an opportunity to order quality uniforms through Nike.”

However, Nike’s new “Just Do It” campaign featuring Kaepernick has sparked calls for boycotts from those who disagree with his kneeling during the national anthem.

Some in Katy feel the whole issue has been blown out of proportion.

A veteran who wanted to remain anonymous said, “Everyone has a right to free speech. Why is everyone attacking that. You may not agree with him but you have the right to free speech.”

Another vet who also declined to give his name doesn’t agree with Kaepernick’s way of protesting but feels the district’s decision to work with Nike shouldn’t matter.

“Regardless if it’s Nike or Under Armor or whatever else that’s their deal. The kids need; if they signed a good contract and got good equipment for the kids, great.”

Supporters of Nike and Kaepernick like Nikia Sneed said the Katy ISD contract shouldn’t be questioned.

“I think if they let their kids not wear them then that says a total different story about how they feel about this country and other people’s rights so them stripping them from wearing Nike I would not agree with that,” Sneed said.

Nike’s contract with Katy ISD does not include its swimming, diving or wrestling teams because those are considered specialty uniforms.

© 2018 KHOU