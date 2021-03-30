Stranger danger alert: Katy ISD police report students confronted near Morton Ranch schools

The four students told officers a man dressed in black may have had a weapon when he confronted them.

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD police are asking students and parents to be on the alert after a strange incident was reported Monday near the Morton Ranch complex.

Four students said a stranger confronted them around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Mason Manor and Mason Road. That’s not far from Morton Ranch Elementary, Junior High and High School.

They told officers the man may have had a weapon when he confronted them and yelled at them to “run.”

The students say he appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing all black, including a black hoodie. He also had a tattoo.

None of the students was hurt.

The Katy ISD Police Department will have additional patrols in the area for the rest of the week.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or the incident are asked to contact the Katy ISD Police at (281) 237-4000. Anonymous tips can be reported on the Katy ISD website and mobile app

Parents are also urged to remind their students of the following safety precautions:

• Always be aware of their surroundings

• Do not speak to strangers

• Stay free from distractions such as cell phones or earbuds