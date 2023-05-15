'Suspicious package' in Katy ISD middle school cafeteria prompts evacuation, HCSO says

Katy ISD officers found the package under a table at Cardiff Junior High School.

Katy ISD officers found the package under a cafeteria table at Cardiff Junior High School at 3900 Dayflower Dr. in Katy. The package sent smoke through part of the school.

The school was evacuated and HCSO units were called in for crowd control. The HSCO Bomb Squad was also called.

Students that were removed from the school walked down the street to Mayde Creek High School, which was the reunification location.