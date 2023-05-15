x
'Suspicious package' in Katy ISD middle school cafeteria prompts evacuation, HCSO says

Katy ISD officers found the package under a table at Cardiff Junior High School.
Credit: Anayeli Ruiz - KHOU 11
Students were evacuated from Cardiff Junior High School on May 15, 2023, after a 'suspicious package' -- later found to be a smoking lithium battery -- under a cafeteria table.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy ISD middle school was evacuated Monday after a “suspicious package” was found on campus, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Katy ISD officers found the package under a cafeteria table at Cardiff Junior High School at 3900 Dayflower Dr. in Katy. The package sent smoke through part of the school.

The school was evacuated and HCSO units were called in for crowd control. The HSCO Bomb Squad was also called.

Students that were removed from the school walked down the street to Mayde Creek High School, which was the reunification location.

KHOU 11 has a crew at the school. Stay with us as we find out more details in this developing story.

