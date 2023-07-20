Viewer video shows grass fire in Katy that covered more than four acres

HOUSTON — We've been receiving videos and photos from viewers of a grass fire that was burning in the Katy area.
The fire was burning along Highway 99 near I-10.
Harris County fire investigators said the fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and covered a little over four acres.
No one has been hurt and no homes have been damaged. The cause is still being investigated.
The Houston area is in a stretch of hot and dry weather and there are several burn bans in effect. You can see them on this map.
