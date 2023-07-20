Viewer video shows grass fire in Katy that covered more than four acres

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

HOUSTON — We've been receiving videos and photos from viewers of a grass fire that was burning in the Katy area.

The fire was burning along Highway 99 near I-10.

Harris County fire investigators said the fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and covered a little over four acres.

No one has been hurt and no homes have been damaged. The cause is still being investigated.

The Houston area is in a stretch of hot and dry weather and there are several burn bans in effect. You can see them on this map.