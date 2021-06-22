HPD: Driver killed in fiery crash on Katy Freeway feeder near Beltway 8

The roadway was closed for several hours but has now reopened.

HOUSTON — A pickup truck crashed and then caught fire early Tuesday on the Katy Freeway feeder road near Sam Houston Tollway, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened about 1 a.m.

This incident shut down all westbound lanes on the Katy Freeway service road as well as all southbound lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway. It reopened just before 5 a.m.

Investigators said the vehicle crashed into a light pole. HPD confirmed the driver did not survive.

It's still unclear what caused the crashed, but police speeding may have been a factor and the driver somehow lost control.