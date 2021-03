The accident happened at a little after 5:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — A fatal wreck on I-10 has all outbound lanes closed and they could be shut down for hours.

The accident happened on the Katy Freeway westbound near Cane Island Parkway at around 5:30 p.m.. According to Houston Transtar, it's a HazMat situation.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that the wreck may take hours to clear.