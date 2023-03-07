Woman killed by hit-and-run driver while on phone with husband

She just finished her final ride of the night when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Now, Aminah Gardner's family wants answers as well as justice.

HOUSTON — A family is searching for answers and justice after their loved one was struck and killed while she was changing a tire on the side of a Houston freeway.

Aminah Gardner, 57, was a rideshare driver who had just completed her final ride of the night. By that time, it was early Sunday morning and she realized she needed to change a tire.

She pulled off to the side of the road on the Katy Freeway and that's when police said a driver hit her and left the scene, leaving her for dead. She was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived around 2:30 a.m.

Now, her family is shattered.

"She was very bubbly. Just anything she talked about was just sweet and exciting," daughter Jamaica Gardner said. "She just wanted to be at the house and just be around people. You know, like, yeah, we had bills, she had bills, but that wasn't what drove her to go to work every day. She simply just loved being around people and talking and laughing and just living."

Jamaica said her mother was a rideshare driver for a couple of years and loved getting to meet new people as part of her job. She said her mother was talking to her father while she was changing the tire.

"She was on the phone and she was talking about the tire and she was pretty persistent that she can get it done on our own or whatever. And my dad, he was pretty much going to be on his way and she was already getting finished finishing getting done with it. And she was about to put the lugs on ... (and then) the screen went black," Jamaica said.

Aminah's four children and her grandchildren are pleading for the public's help.

"Please just tell us something so we can so we can find this person. ... That's all my mom deserves at this point," Jamaica said.

According to Houston police, the driver who struck Aminah did not stop at the scene and instead drove away. The vehicle is described by police as being white because a side mirror was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222TIPS (8477).

Here's the update police provided at the scene of the crash: