Passenger killed by bouncing tire on Katy Freeway, deputies say

An 18-wheeler was eastbound when it lost a tire that bounced across the freeway and hit a car.

HOUSTON — A passenger in a car died Thursday after an 18-wheeler lost a tire along the Katy Freeway near Blalock Road, according to deputies.

Initially, Houston police reported that the driver was killed in the accident, but deputies later said it was a passenger who died.

The 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on the freeway when it lost its tire, according to Jeff Mcshan with Harris County Precinct 5. The tire bounced into the westbound lanes, hitting the car that was in the HOV lanes.

The impact of the tire hitting the car killed the passenger and caused the driver to lose control, veer across six lanes of traffic and crash into a wall, McShan said.

The driver was taken to the hospital. McShan said they are expected to survive.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not stop, according to McShan.

All westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for over an hour due to the incident.