Homes evacuated in Katy due to underground electrical fire, gas leak

Avenue D is shut down in both directions between Lilac Street and Village Green Drive.

KATY, Texas — Homes in Katy were evacuated Friday due to an underground electrical fire and gas leak, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management.

It's not known exactly where the fire happened and what caused it but Avenue D was shut down in both directions between Lilac Street and Village Green Drive. The homes near this area were the ones evacuated.

The City of Katy OEM said the Katy Fire Department and Katy Police Department were on scene to manage the situation and make sure everyone was safe.

Centerpoint was also on scene to deal with the gas leak.

People were asked to avoid the area unit further notice.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝟓/𝟓/𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝟑:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌: The electrical fire scene has been secured on Avenue D. All the evacuated residents have been... Posted by City of Katy Office of Emergency Management on Friday, May 5, 2023

