GALVESTON, Texas - A Katy teen is fighting through a long recovery at Shiners Burns Hospital in Galveston after an explosion burned more than 85 percent of his body.

It happened when a gas can exploded during a camping trip while visiting family.

“He’s making an amazing recovery so far, as far as what could be expected," said Bryan Credeur, Tyler Credeur's father. “He’s been responding with nods…They just pulled the breathing tube out, so hopefully we’ll be able to talk to him in a little bit.”

Inside the burn hospital, after a 7-hour surgery Tuesday, his 14-year-old son,Tyler, is recovering from what his family calls a freak accident.

“He’s just an amazing kid. That’s all I can say," Bryan Credeur said.

“If he wasn’t the age that he’s at and as strong as he is, I don’t know that we’d be having the same conversation right now," said Branden Credeur, Tyler's uncle.

Tyler’s dad says it happened last Friday in Texarkana where Tyler was visiting his grandmother and the two were roasting marshmallows.

“I don’t know if the vapors from a gas can…it was sitting a little ways away…must have ignited, and it exploded behind him. We know that much," Bryan Credeur said. "He was engulfed in flames completely for 30 seconds to a minute.”

Tyler was rushed to a hospital in Arkansas, then Dallas before being flown to Galveston.

“Hopefully prevent infection is really what we’re concerned about right now," Bryan Credeur said.

Bryan Creduer says the support so far from the community and at Tyler’s school, McMeans Junior High, has been amazing. There’s also a GoFundMe page to raise money for Tyler’s months of recovery.

“I think it’s really making a difference," Bryan Credeur said.

It's an all-in effort while keeping the faith that brighter days are ahead.

